LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team defeated Seattle University 56-47 on Thursday night at the Pan American Center.

Taylor Donaldson scored 15 points in the win for the Aggies, as all nine players who entered the game for NMSU found the score sheet.

NMSU used a second quarter run to take a seven-point lead into the halftime locker room, then extended the lead in the fourth quarter by holding the Redhawks to just five points in the final frame.

With the victory, New Mexico State improved to 13-13, 8-6 in the WAC, good for fifth place as the season nears its end. Seattle dropped to 4-19, 4-9 in the WAC.

The Aggies will host Cal Baptist at 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at the Pan American Center.