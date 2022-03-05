OREM, Utah – NM State dueled Utah Valley to a much closer result the second time around, however, the Aggies dropped their final regular-season contest, 51-60, to the Wolverines.



The Crimson and White were once again led by the bench scoring of Molly Kaiser as the sophomore scored 12 points on seven shots. Kaiser was the only Aggie to reach double figures, but Bigue Sarr was the second-leading scorer with nine points to go along with five boards. Deja Terrell was also effective off the bench – scoring nine points and pulling down five rebounds.



Even with the Wolverines’ dominant post player Josie Williams scoring 17 points, the Aggies still held the advantage in paint scoring as they posted 26 points in the paint compared to UVU’s 22.



Williams’ 17 was good for a game-high while a trio of other Wolverines also scored at least 10 points as Madison Grange score 14 points, Eleyana Tafisi posted 12 and Abby Conlee scored 10 off the bench. Meanwhile, Williams collected her 22nd double-double on the season as she yanked down 11 missed shots.

NMSU will enter the WAC Tournament as the 10-seed and play 7-seed Lamar on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. MT.