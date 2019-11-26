New Mexico State wins OT thriller over Colorado State in Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman – Thursday night inside the Pan Am Center, redshirt sophomore Jabari Rice missed a potential game-winning corner three in the waning seconds against New Mexico which would have put his team in a great position to win.

With his team headed to overtime on international soil, Rice seized the moment and proceeded to get the job done.

Colorado State forced overtime when David Roddy drilled a pair of free throws with three seconds to go, but once the extra session started Rice simply took over and scored 12 of his game-high 21 points to lead the Aggies to a hard-fought 78-70 win over the Rams in the opening game of the 2019 Cayman Classic Monday afternoon inside John Gray Gymnasium.

A scorching hot shooting start allowed the Aggies to open up a 16-point lead (32-16) with 6:55 remaining in the opening stanza, but the Rams chipped away for the remainder of regulation and tied things up on two occasions through the second half.

Rice’s big day led the Aggies into the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic, where they will face South Florida at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.