New Mexico State wins eighth straight game, 85-73, at UTRGV

EDINBURG, Texas (KTSM) – Playing for the first time in a week after its Thursday clash with Lamar was cancelled, New Mexico State once again cruised to victory over UTRGV on Saturday, 85-73.

The win was the Aggies’ eighth straight win dating back to a Dec. 3 victory over rival UTEP and was also NMSU’s 21st in a row over UTRGV.

Thanks to some hot shooting in the first half by the Vaqueros, the Aggies had trouble shaking off UTRGV until late in the first half. However, a late run gave NMSU a seven-point halftime advantage. From there, the Vaqueros would never truly challenge NMSU in the second half.

13-2, 3-0 in WAC play.



Despite the performance and the victory, head coach Chris Jans wanted more from his team following the win.

“My job is to get them to play a certain standard all the time and we haven’t always done that,” Jans said. “We play to the level of our competition at times and that’s playing with fire. It’s frustrating and we’ve talked about it a lot.”

New Mexico State (13-2, 2-0 WAC) got 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists from Teddy Allen, 17 points from Will McNair, 14 from Jabari Rice,13 from Johnny McCants and 10 off the bench from Mike Peake. The Aggies had 23 assists on 31 made baskets.

The Aggies finally got a strong team rebounding performance, corralling 49 boards to UTRGV’s 26, a 23-rebound margin in favor of NMSU.

Xavier Johnson tied a season high with 20 points for the Vaqueros (5-10, 0-3). Mike Adewunmi and BJ Simmons both scored 11.

The Aggies will return home for WAC games against Tarleton and Abilene Christian next weekend.