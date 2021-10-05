New Mexico State will look to slow down top NFL prospect, Nevada QB Carson Strong

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – They’re just 1-5 on the season, but despite that disappointing record, New Mexico State is still playing with a lot of heart at the 2021 midway point.

The Aggies are coming off a six-point loss to defending Mountain West Conference champion San Jose State last week, but things will get a lot tougher with a road trip to Nevada (3-1, 1-0 MWC) this Saturday.

In the early going of the 2021 season, the Wolf Pack have proven to be formidable. Nevada upset California on the road in week one and hung with Kansas State for four quarters in week three.

Then, last Saurday, the Wolf Pack went on the road and defeated Boise State 41-31 on the blue turf. They’re led by what many people believe to be the best quarterback in the country, junior Carson Strong.

Strong is atop some draft boards as the projected number 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“He’s got great anticipation of throws. He sees receivers coming open before they’re open and that’s what all great quarterbacks have,” said NMSU head coach Doug Martin. “They get the ball out on time and early. It’ll be a great test.”

When in doubt, air it out



Carson Strong ➡️ Justin Lockhart for 35 yards!#BattleBorn // #NevadaGrit pic.twitter.com/1TqZDK9y2N — Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) October 2, 2021

In four games, Strong has completed 67.5% of his passes for 1,218 yards, eight touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Martin told the media at his weekly press conference that Strong is as good as advertised. As important as it will be for the Aggies defense to slow him down, it will be as much on the NMSU offense to keep up.

“He’s an NFL player, so we’re going to have to score points to stay in this ballgame,” said NMSU center Eli Johnson. “That’s just the fact of the matter. They’re going to score points on anyone. The challenge on us this week as an offense is to keep up and turn it into a track race all game.”

The Aggies had arguably their best offensive game of the season at San Jose State, but they’ll enter this week as 31-point underdogs to the Wolf Pack.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in Reno on CBS Sports Network.