New Mexico State volleyball set to battle with 14-seed BYU in NCAA Tournament

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The New Mexico State volleyball team is set to travel to Provo, Utah, to take on the 14th-seeded and 13th-ranked BYU Cougars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Dec. 6.

This is the 11th trip to the NCAA Tournament for NM State under head coach Mike Jordan who is looking for his second win at the big dance. The Aggies wrapped up the season 27-3 and on a 19-match winning streak and swept both of their contests at the Western Athletic Conference Tournament. NM State also finished WAC play with a 16-0 conference record.

The Aggies are led by three All-WAC honorees including WAC Player of the Year and back-to-back WAC Tournament MVP Megan Hart. Joining Hart on the All-WAC First Team was Julianna Salanoa and Savannah Davison.