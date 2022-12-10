LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball will play their second of three-game stretch when they take on Duquesne on Sunday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Penn.

NM State (4-3, 0-0 WAC) is coming off a 66-65 loss at Santa Clara on Wednesday. NMSU played Santa Clara without three key players. Issa Muhammad, Marchelus Avery, and Anthony Roy all served a one-game suspension as a result of an ongoing police investigation into the deadly shooting on Nov. 19 involving Aggies forward Mike Peake.

Muhammad and Avery were with the team on the road trip but were on the bench the entire game. Roy was held back in Las Cruces for what the school called “personal reasons”.

New Mexico State will now turn the page to Duquesne (7-2, 0-0 A-10). Sunday’s game will be the second time in program history that the Aggies will take on the Dukes with the only meeting coming in 1974 when NM State took down Duquesne in the Quaker City Tourney in Philadelphia.

NM State and Duquesne will face off on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2:00 p.m. MT at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The game will air on ESPN+