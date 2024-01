LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State football will be without one of its best defensive players for the 2024 season.

New Mexico State transfer cornerback Andre Seldon announced his commitment to TCU on X on Saturday.

Seldon was a key member of New Mexico State’s defense the last two seasons. During his time at NMSU, Seldon collected 96 total tackles and had two interceptions.

NM State CB Andre Seldon (@AndreSeldonjr) spent a majority of his offseason in Las Cruces and hasn't been back home since NMSU won the Quick Lane Bowl in his home state of Michigan in Dec. 2022. This year, Seldon takes on a captain role for the Aggies.https://t.co/UT0JYaXKUq pic.twitter.com/VZW5FUp6L0 — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) August 15, 2023

Seldon will be a great addition to a TCU team looking to rebound from a 5-7 season in 2023.