LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – They didn’t make it easy on themselves, but New Mexico State’s year-long mission was finally accomplished.

The Aggies cruised to a 62-46 victory over Utah Valley on Saturday night in Las Cruces to clinch a share of the WAC championship with Seattle and Stephen F. Austin.

The regular season championship is New Mexico State’s fourth in the last five seasons under Chris Jans and sixth in the last eight years.

New Mexico State certainly made it hard on itself, but the Aggies beat Utah Valley 62-46 to clinch a share of the #WAC championship with Seattle and SFA, and earn the WAC Tournament 1-seed. 4th time in 5 years. The Aggies won't play until WAC Semifinals next Friday night.

“It feels great. Fourth one in five years, obviously last year was a little bit different season,” said Jans. “We had to do it the hard way, could’ve done it a little bit earlier but at the end of the day, next week we won’ be thinking about that, we’ll be thinking about trying to get to the NCAA Tournament.”

By virtue of tiebreakers, NMSU also earned the 1-seed in next week’s WAC Tournament in Las Vegas and won’t play until the semifinals on Friday, vs. either Cal Baptist, UTRGV, Sam Houston or Grand Canyon.

NMSU had a chance to clinch a share of the WAC last Saturday, but lost on the road to lowly Chicago State. Then, a home loss to SFA on Wednesday meant the Aggies’ quest for a conference title would be left to the final day of the season.

#WAC top seed New Mexico State will play either UTRGV, Cal Baptist, Sam Houston or Grand Canyon in the WAC Semifinals next Friday.

With their backs against the wall, the Aggies delivered. NMSU led 28-22 at halftime thanks to a late surge, then took over after the break.

A 20-4 run, including a 13-0 spurt capped by a three-pointer from senior Johnny McCants on Senior Day, effectively put the game away. The Wolverines could never cut the lead to single digits after that.

WAC Player of the Year favorite Teddy Allen scored 20 points, with six rebounds and five assists for the Aggies. McCants made the most of his final game at the Pan American Center, stuffing the stat sheet with 11 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Then, he made a big impression postgame, too.

During his Senior Day ceremony, McCants dropped to one knee and proposed to long-time girlfriend, Samantha. It’s been a great month for the happy couple; they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, to the world last month.

After back-to-back losses, it was important for NMSU to get back on the right track before WACVegas. A loss would’ve dropped the Aggies to the 4-seed at next week’s conference tournament, making Saturday’s win imperative for seeding purposes.

Now, it’s all eyes on getting two more wins in order to punch the Aggies’ ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. The journey continues next Friday in the WAC semifinals.

“It’s survive and advance now,” Jans said postgame.