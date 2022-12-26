DETROIT – New Mexico State defeated Bowling Green 24-19 to win the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday afternoon in Detroit.
Behind an MVP performance from Diego Pavia, the Aggies (7-6) stayed undefeated all-time in bowl games (4-0-1) and got head coach Jerry Kill his first bowl victory as a head coach in his first year at NMSU.
Pavia led two first half scoring drives and finished 17-29 for 167 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried 12 times for 65 yards and converted on three third downs on a drive to end the game and secure the win for the Aggies.
The defense held Bowling Green to just 294 total yards and forced two turnovers, once again shining in a big moment.
The Aggies won six of their final seven games to end the 2022 campaign and will now head into Conference USA with a ton of momentum.