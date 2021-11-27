New Mexico State to hire Jerry Kill as next head football coach

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Less than four hours after New Mexico State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia announced Doug Martin’s expiring contract would not be renewed, the Aggies have already lined up Martin’s successor. Sources confirming to KTSM that Jerry Kill be introduced as NMSU’s next head football coach at a press conference next week.

Jason Groves of the Las Cruces Sun News was the first to report the hiring.

Source close to the program tells me a Monday afternoon press conference to introduce the Aggies next head coach Jerry Kill https://t.co/x8BQd4yetw — Jason Groves (@JPGroves) November 28, 2021

Earlier this week, College Football Scoop reported that Kill was Moccia’s primary target.

Kill just finished up his interim tenure at TCU. He was the head coach at Southern Illinois while Moccia was the athletic director. Kill has not been a full-time head coach since 2015. Epileptic seizures caused him to step down as Minnesota’s head coach. He took on an associate athletic director role at Kansas State in 2016, served as Rutgers’ offensive coordinator for part of the 2017 season before epileptic seizures forced him to step away from that job as well. Kill served as a special assistant to the head coach at Virginia Tech in 2019, then took the same job in 2020 at TCU. He has served as TCU’s interim head coach ever since Gary Patterson stepped down earlier this month.

“I’ve certainly worked directly with him [Kill],” said Moccia. “Southern Illinois is a unique community where you know a lot of the boosters, donors and supporters. I’ve certainly kept in touch with him and his staff throughout the years.”

Jerry Kill and Marrio Moccia go back to their days at Southern Illinois where Kill was Moccia's head football coach. Here's what the New Mexico State AD had to say earlier today about their connection. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/bj40H308eA — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) November 28, 2021

Kill is 153-99 as a Division I head coach and took Minnesota to three bowl games in five years.

This will be the first head football coach Moccia has hired at NMSU. Widely considered one of the top mid-major athletic directors who does more with less, Moccia has a proven track record of hiring quality head coaches at a bargain. With the program set to transition from an FBS Independent to Conference USA in 2023, Aggie fans everywhere are hoping Moccia gets this one right as well.