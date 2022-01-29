LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – With their backs against the wall, New Mexico State did what its fans have become so accustomed to the Aggies doing vs. Grand Canyon.

NMSU (17-3, 7-1 WAC) overcame a six-point deficit to the Antelopes with 10 minutes left in the game to beat GCU, 71-61, on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 12,307 at the Pan American Center.

Teddy Allen led all scorers with 28 points while also corralling 12 rebounds. He and Jabari Rice (18 points, 12 rebounds) closed the game out down the stretch for the Aggies, scoring 21 of NMSU’s final 28 points as NMSU finished the game on a 28-12 run.

“It was a huge win, you have to hold serve at home. But the way it is now every game is going to be big, we’re the hunters right now,” said NMSU head coach Chris Jans. “The crowd got really into the game (in the second half) and that helped us get going again.”

The victory snapped New Mexico State’s three-game losing streak to Grand Canyon (14-5, 5-3 WAC), all three losses coming in the 2020-21 season and none of them played in the Pan American Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Multiple NMSU players talked in the lead-up to the showdown about getting revenge over the Lopes, after Grand Canyon beat the Aggies in the WAC Tournament Championship Game last year. It was never easy, but the Aggies were able to get it done. The win also marked NMSU’s 29th straight WAC win at home.

Leading by six points at halftime, NMSU quickly took an eight-point lead to open the second half. But a three-pointer from Holland Woods (23 points) with 12 minutes remaining pushed the Lopes in front; then, five straight free throws, in part because of a technical foul called on NMSU head coach Chris Jans, put Grand Canyon up 49-43, with 10:24 left.

That’s when NMSU officially went to work. Rice found Johnny McCants on an alley-oop that ignited the crowd and cut into the deficit; from there, free throws by Rice and Allen got the Aggies within one point, then Rice gave NMSU the lead for good on a driving lay-up with 6:40 remaining. Allen really put the game to bed, scoring 10 of NMSU’s final 12 points in the final minutes to ice the Lopes.

“The guys look toward me and Teddy and we have to step up. I’ve been in a huge slump so just to see the ball go through the hoop gave me confidence and coming down to the end of the game, there was no question,” said Rice.

With the win New Mexico State moved into second place in the WAC, behind first place Seattle (17-4, 8-0 WAC). The Redhawks beat Sam Houston 78-63 at home on Saturday and will pay a visit to Las Cruces next Saturday, Feb. 5, in what could be a battle of the WAC’s top two teams.

Before that, though, NMSU will relish its big victory over Grand Canyon this weekend, before moving on to face Cal Baptist on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m., in Las Cruces.