LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTSM) – New Mexico State closed out its Las Vegas Holiday Classic with a 85-68 loss to UC Irvine.

UC Irvine had three players score in double-digits. DJ Davis led the way with 25 poitns on 8 of 15 shooting from the field. Dawson Baker followed up 19 points and Justin Hohn had 16 points on the night.

UC Irvine shot an efficient 49% (29-59) from the field and 58% (14-24) from three-point land. New Mexico State shot 37% (22-59) from the floor and 41% (11-27) from three-point range.

New Mexico State also had three players score in double-digits. Anthony Roy led the Aggies with 20 points on 6 of 11 shooting from the floor. DaJuan Gordon racked up 14 points of 4 of 11 shooting and Xavier Pinson scored 10 points on 2 of 7 shooting.

The Aggies now sit with a 2-2 record and have a big game coming up against UTEP. Part two of this year’s Battle of I-10 series will go down on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. Mountain Time.