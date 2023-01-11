LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Greg Heiar and New Mexico State fell to 7-9 and 0-4 in WAC play with last Saturday’s loss at home to Cal Baptist.

It marks the Aggies’ first 0-4 start to conference play since 2004-2005, Lou Henson’s final year in Las Cruces when NMSU was in the Sun Belt Conference.

On Thursday night, the Aggies will make the long trek to the Pacific Northwest to face Seattle University. The Redhawks are 12-4 and undefeated at 3-0 in WAC play, So this won’t be an easy road trip for a reeling NMSU team.

If the Aggies lose and fall to 0-5 in the WAC, it’ll be their first 0-5 start since 1954-1955, when they began 0-9 in the now-defunct Border Conference. Heiar said this is new territory for him and he’s searching for answers.

“I’m not doing anything that I haven’t done anywhere else. There’s different people in the seats right now. I’m not throwing them under the bus, I take full responsibility for the way our team is play,” Heiar said. “We have some veteran guys on our team that have played in a lot of big games before and we need them to step up and take responsibility and ownership of this. All of us together need to figure it out.”

The Aggies and Redhawks will tip off at 8 p.m. MT on Thursday night in Seattle. The last time NMSU lost five straight games in a season was 2010-11, when they suffered a seven-game losing streak.