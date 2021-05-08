New Mexico State softball wins WAC regular season championship

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Saturday morning, it looked as though the NM State softball team may have had to share the 2021 Western Athletic Conference (WAC) regular-season title.

By the time Saturday afternoon rolled around, it turned out the Aggies didn’t have to worry about sharing any kind of league hardware with anyone else.

Fueled by a quartet of home runs – two of which came off the bat of senior Nikki Butler – the NM State softball team locked up its sixth Western Athletic Conference (WAC) regular season title under head coach Kathy Rodolph by taking down California Baptist 9-3 Saturday afternoon at John C. Funk Stadium.

Tied with Seattle U for the top spot in the league standings on the final day of the regular season, NM State locked up sole possession of the 2021 WAC regular season with its win coupled with Seattle U’s 4-2 setback at Grand Canyon. NM State previously won the WAC regular season crown under the direction of Rodolph in 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The top seed for the 2021 WAC Tournament, the Aggies next stop is Seattle, Wash., where they will try to punch their ticket to the 2021 NCAA Tournament. NM State’s run in the WAC Tournament begins at 5:00 p.m. MT on Friday when it tangles with the yet-to-be-determined fourth seed from Logan Field.