LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The New Mexico State women’s soccer program was mourning the death of junior defender Thalia Chaverria, who died suddenly on Monday morning according to the university.

Chaverria was just 20 years old at the time of her death, having celebrated a birthday on July 2. Originally from Bakersfield, Calif., Chaverria was a huge part of NMSU’s team that made the NCAA Tournament in 2022, starting 20 games on the backline.

Today, the NM State community is mourning the loss of one of its family members, Thalia Chaverria.



Our thoughts go out to her family, friends and teammates as they navigate through this difficult time.



We love you, 2💜



Statement: https://t.co/lML0k2s8SR pic.twitter.com/5EuKS5akYP — NM State Soccer (@NMStateWSOC) July 11, 2023

“The sudden loss of Thalia has completely rocked our Aggie soccer families’ world. T was an inspiration and rock to this team. She will be missed but not forgotten. Her spirit will be with us every day, on and off the pitch,” Aggies soccer coach Rob Baarts said in a statement released by the school on Tuesday.

NMSU is making grief counselors available to its student-athletes through the Aggie Health and Wellness Center to assist them in dealing with the tragedy.

Chaverria was an All-WAC Honorable Mention selection at NMSU as a freshman in 2021. In high school, she was a first team all-Area selection at Frontier High School in Bakersfield.

An official cause of death was unknown as of Tuesday, pending the results of an autopsy.

“Yesterday, we lost an amazing young woman, and we are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a member of our Aggie family,” NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia said. “Thalia had a vibrant personality and those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her knew she had a bright future ahead of her. The New Mexico State community is very tight-knit, and this tragedy is felt throughout. Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Thalia’s family and friends in this time of mourning.”

Friends of Chaverria’s family have started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs and to transport her remains back to California.