SAN DIEGO – NM State ended their three-game skid on Wednesday after a narrow 57-52 road win against San Diego on Wednesday. This also ended a near two-year doubt which saw the Aggies drop 15 straight games on the road until today.

This was the first game of the weekend for the Aggies as they’re scheduled to play Idaho Sunday at 3 p.m. from San Diego.

It was a close game throughout as the largest lead by either team was eight points, which didn’t come until the third quarter.

San Diego got the scoring started a minute into the game after a couple of misses form both sides. Molly Kaiser got the first points up on the board for the Aggies after a Torero turnover which gave Kaiser a free lane to the basket. After a Fama Thiam made turnaround jumper, San Diego went on a brief 7-0 run. Sylena Peterson ended the Aggies near five-minute scoring doubt with driving layup on the fast break following a pair of made free throws on the other end.

Peterson came back the very next possession and hit a three pointer from the wing following an Ashlee Strawbridge cross court pass. At the end of the first, San Diego led NM State 11-9

Sabou Gueye got the scoring started in the second period with a driving layup following another San Diego turnover – just one of 16 turnovers for the Toreros in the first half – tying the game at 11. NM State later took the lead after a pair of made free throws by Taylor Donaldson

The Aggies were perfect from three in the second quarter going 3 for 3 in the period and an efficient 4-6 in the half. Sylena Peterson and Ashlee Strawbridge combined for all four made threes in the half, both going 2 for 2. Strawbridge gave the Aggies a 18-5 lead at the 4:24 mark after a step-back three from the corner coming of yet another Torero turnover. Peterson hit a three pointer of her own a few possessions later from the opposite corner Strawbridge hit her triple. Strawbridge would later close out the half with her second made triple, this time from the wing, giving the Aggies a 28-21 lead headed to the locker room.

Despite being out rebounded the first half 27 to 11, NM State still had a pretty good handle on this game and looked to continue the intensity into the second half. San Diego scored the first bucket out of the locker-room, but the Aggies answered right back with a bucket of their own, scored by Taylor Donaldson .

Molly Kaiser had herself another stellar second half scoring 12 of her 14 points in the final two periods. She also had a good scoring half against UTEP Wednesday, scoring all her points (15) in the second half of that game as well.

Approaching the two-minute mark of the third quarter, Kaiser drove inside and drew a bit of contact on her way to a made layup, but was not given a foul. This basket gave NM State their largest lead (6) of the game to this point.

Sylena Peterson would extend that to eight after hitting a mid-range jumper at the buzzer giving the Aggies a 43-35 lead heading into the final ten minutes.

With the momentum favoring the Aggies, the Toreros were still keeping pace with the Aggies as they ignited a 7-0 run out the break to bring their deficit back to one. Kaiser quickly answered with a three from the corner and Fama Thiam found a lane in the paint scoring a layup with 6:08 left in the game, bringing the lead back to five. Kaiser later connected on back-to-back baskets with just four minutes remaining.

San Diego struggled from the field all day shooting a measly 27.5% for the game. This continued into the final minutes of play as they looked to find an edge over the Aggies defense but failed and eventually fell to NM State 57-52 giving the Aggies their first road win of the year.

Notes

NM State secures its first road win since March 6, 2021.

This is the first road win for Jody Adams as the coach of the Aggies and the first road win for several players, including San Diego native, Sylena Peterson .

. Peterson led the Aggies in scoring putting up 16 in her hometown, coming just three points shy of her career high (19).

Molly Kaiser found herself in double figures (14) for the third time this season (second consecutive game)

found herself in double figures (14) for the third time this season (second consecutive game) The Aggies held their opponent to a season low 27.5% shooting.

The team also forced a season high 22 turnovers.

The Aggies ran the usual starting group of Kaiser, Thiam, Strawbridge and Thiam, but Adams elected to go with Taylor Donaldson in place of Soufia Inoussa , who’s nursing an injury at the moment.

in place of , who’s nursing an injury at the moment. For Donaldson, this is her first start of the season and fourth of her career.



Next Up

The Aggies look to regroup for tomorrow as they are scheduled to take on Idaho for their second game of this weekend’s tournament. Tipoff for that game is set for 3 p.m. (MT) from the Jenny Craig Arena on the University of San Diego campus.