LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM/AP) – Robert Carpenter had 20 points in New Mexico State’s 66-61 victory against Cal Baptist on Saturday night.

Carpenter added seven rebounds for the Aggies (6-9). Jaylin Jackson-Posey was 4-of-10 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 11 points. Femi Odukale shot 3 of 9 from the field and 1 for 5 from the foul line to finish with seven points.

The win snapped a three-game Aggies losing streak; during that stretch, all three defeats came by a total of just 10 points. NMSU finally managed to get over the hump heading into the new year.

The Lancers (8-5) were led in scoring by Kendal Coleman, who finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Dominique Daniels Jr. added 14 points for Cal Baptist. In addition, Hunter Goodrick had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Up next for New Mexico State is the Aggies’ first-ever Conference USA game against rival UTEP in the Battle of I-10 on Thursday at 7 p.m. MT at the Pan American Center. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.