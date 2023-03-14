LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The New Mexico State baseball team snapped a 13-game losing streak to open the 2023 season on Tuesday with a 23-2 win over Ottawa University (AZ).

The Aggies scored nine runs in the first two innings, then used an 11-run sixth inning to turn the game into a laughing matter.

NMSU hit seven home runs in the onslaught and the 23 runs were over half of the Aggies’ season total for runs coming into the game (42 runs during the 0-13 start).

New Mexico State avoided tying the worst start to a season in program history with the victory. The 1968 Aggies began the season 0-14.

The Aggies will look for a their first win over a Division I program in 2023 this weekend when they travel to face Utah Tech for three WAC games, starting Friday at 6 p.m.