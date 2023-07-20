LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The New Mexico State roster is on the verge of being complete as Head Coach Jason Hooten announced the signing of Robert Carpenter on Thursday.



A 6’7 forward from Detroit, Carpenter has been touted as a “do-everything” forward who can score at multiple levels and guard nearly every position on the floor.

He spent the 2022-23 season at Kent State, but never played a game there. Other schools recruiting him included Auburn, Bryant and Coastal Carolina.

“Robert is extremely talented, and we are happy to have him be a part of the Aggie program! Robert is a very humble and hungry young man, and his skill level is exactly what we were looking for,” Hooten said. “His ability to dribble, pass, and really shoot the ball at 6’7 are all things a player needs to possess at our four spot. With a full, healthy year of basketball, we felt as if Robert could be an all-league type producer in CUSA.”

Carpenter last played for Mississippi Valley State in 2021-22 where he appeared in 13 games and led the team in scoring, averaging 16.4 points. He also posted 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 30.2 minutes of action per game.

Carpenter’s first experience at the collegiate level came as a member of the St. Bonaventure program in 2019-20. With the Bonnies, Carpenter logged minutes in 15 games and posted a season-high seven points in a road bout against A-10 power Dayton.

On the season, he recorded 15 points, 16 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals across 77 total minutes.

He will take the Aggies’ second-to-last scholarship for 2023-24; Hooten and his staff will keep looking for the right player to give the last spot to.