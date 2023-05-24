LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Jason Hooten’s eighth addition to his first New Mexico State roster might be the biggest splash thus far.

NMSU announced the signing of Seton Hall transfer Femi Odukale on Wednesday. A 6’6 guard from Brooklyn, N.Y., Odukale averaged 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Pirates in 2022-23, while starting 32 of Seton Hall’s 33 games.

Welcome to the fam, @showtime_Femi!😤



The 6'6" Brooklyn native works his way to Las Cruces after stints at Pitt and Seton Hall!✍️



📰 | https://t.co/E1TpZ05QYW#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/7fBEhDHaqm — NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) May 24, 2023

The Aggies will be Odukale’s third team of his collegiate career. A former three-star recruit, Odukale played his first two seasons at Pitt, before transferring to Seton Hall. He averaged 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while appearing in 31 games and making 28 starts in 2021-22.

Sources confirmed to KTSM that Odukale will need a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately at NMSU 2023-24, because he’s already used his one-time transfer when he moved from Pitt to Seton Hall and has also not yet graduated.

If the NCAA does not grant the waiver request, Odukale will have to sit out the 2023-24 season at NMSU, then be eligible in 2024-25.

He’s by far the most high-profile recruit Hooten has added for 2023-24 thus far and could make a big difference if he’s eligible for the upcoming season.