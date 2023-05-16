LAS CRUCES, N.M. – New Mexico State rolled past rival New Mexico 8-0 on Tuesday afternoon at Presley Askew Field.

After two scoreless innings, the Aggies finally broke into the scoring column in the third inning. Following an RBI double from Keith Jones II, the Aggies got a two-bagger from Kevin Jimenez that plated a pair. The double was the Aggies’ third of the inning and the 56th of Jimenez’s career.

The scoring continued for NM State in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings as the Aggies plated runs in each of the remaining frames. The lead grew to four for the Aggies when Hunter Antillon scored on a throwing error by the Lobo first baseman.

While the Aggies and Lobos were dodging raindrops on the field, it was raining doubles for the NM State offense on Tuesday afternoon. In the fifth inning, Preston Godfrey ripped NM State’s fifth two-bagger of the game to bring home Jimenez and Damone Hale.

Jones II remained red-hot in the sixth inning picking up his third hit of the game. With a runner on base, Jones hammered a blast off of the scoreboard in left center to put NM State up by eight runs.

Immediately following a Nick Gore ground-rule double into the left field corner, the Lobos went to the bullpen. While the New Mexico reliever was getting loose and finishing his warmup tosses, lightning struck near Presley Askew Field causing the game to go into a delay. With the two teams preparing to enter the field to resume the contest, lightning once again struck and canceled the remainder of the ballgame.

With the 8-0 victory, NM State picked up its second shutout of the season with both coming against the in-state rival. The Aggies will once again play on Thursday against St. Thomas to kick off a three-game set. First pitch on Thursday night will be thrown at 6:00 p.m. MT from Presley Askew Field.