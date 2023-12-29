LAS CRUCES, N.M. – After dropping two nail-biting contests on their most recent road trip, New Mexico State meets up with an old WAC opponent back at home in the Pan American Center on Saturday vs. California Baptist.

NM State will collide with the Lancers who put one in the win column in a home contest versus Chicago State 74-62 on Wednesday.

Friday will mark the ninth time that the Aggies and Lancers meet on the hardwood with the Lancers coming out on top 70-61 in the last meeting on Jan 7, 2023.

The Aggies fell 59-65 to Tulsa last Friday after controlling the lead for the majority of the game. With the loss, Jason Hooten’s group is now on a three-game losing streak after falling in a stunner to New Mexico at home 73-72 and 75-72 to Stephen F. Austin.

Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. MT on Saturday in Las Cruces.