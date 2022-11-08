LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – After they won the first WAC Soccer Tournament Championship in program history, New Mexico State women’s soccer secured an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, also a first in program history.

On Sunday, the Aggies grabbed a 1-0 victory over Utah Valley University in the WAC Tournament Championship game. On Monday, while waiting to board their flight back home, the Aggies found out where and who they’d be playing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

New Mexico State found out they would play No. 7 Mississippi State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Mississippi State (11-5-4, 4-4-2 SEC) recently fell to No. 1 seeded Alabama in the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals last Tuesday. MSU still had an impressive enough resume to lock in a spot in the NCAA Tournament. MSU reached its highest ranking in the United Soccer Coaches’ Poll in program history this season when the team checked in at No. 21. The 11 wins so far mark the fourth time State has recorded 11 or more wins in a season.

New Mexico State and Mississippi State will face off on Friday, Nov. 11 at MSU Soccer Field in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. Mountain Time.