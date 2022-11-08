LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State (3-5, Ind.) will look to win its third straight game when they face off with Lamar (1-8, 1-4 Southland Conference) on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

New Mexico State is coming off an open week and will play its third game in the last six weeks on Saturday. Consistent game action is something that has been hard to come by for the Aggies. Going back to Oct. 8, NM State played no game because they were on their bye week. The following week, NMSU played and beat New Mexico on Oct. 15. After that, the Aggies’ game against San Jose State on Oct. 22 was not played because it was postponed due to the death of SJSU freshman running back Camdan McWright. New Mexico State then played and beat UMass on Oct. 29 and that led them into their second open week of the season, which NMSU head coach Jerry Kill felt came at the wrong time.

“It wasn’t good timing, I rather would have been playing,” said Kill. “It is hard because I have to be really intense this week to make sure they understand.”

Kill said his team’s game timing and execution is a concern right now since they haven’t played an actual game since Oct. 29 when they played UMass. Kill and his staff are working to get the team into game form as they hope to get their fourth win of the season when they host a struggling Lamar team on Saturday.

New Mexico State will have the chance to grab their third straight win in their game against Lamar. The last time the Aggies won three straight games in a season was in back in the 2017 season. That was when Former NM State head coach Doug Martin and his team claimed wins over Idaho, South Alabama, and then grabbed that third win in the Arizona Bowl against Utah State.

It hasn’t been done since, but the Aggies have a good chance to finally put three wins together when they play Lamar, a team that’s lost seven of their eight games this season, on Saturday. If New Mexico State is able to accomplish the feat, it would be something that a lot of members of the team would be happy about, especially if they could pull it off on NMSU’s Senior Day game.

“I think it would mean a lot to the seniors,” said Kill. “It would be a great way to send the seniors off and it is always good for your program when you win because of recruiting so those two things are very important: seniors and recruiting.”

“It hasn’t happened here in a long time,” said NM State sophomore running back Jamoni Jones. “Having back-to-back-to-back wins is not normal here so having that would be a huge statement for us.”

“It would mean everything because the next game is the most important game,” said NM State graduate defensive back Bryce Jackson. “We are just trying to stack wins every single week and just to do something like that and create some history would be very good for the program for right now.”

On Tuesday, Kill said that junior quarterback Diego Pavia will start against Lamar. Pavia is coming off his best performance so far this season. Pavia threw for 194 yards and had two touchdowns in the Aggies’ 23-13 win over UMass.

New Mexico State and Lamar will square off on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 12:00 p.m. Mountain Time.