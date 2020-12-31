New Mexico State schedules game with Santa Clara for New Year’s Eve

SANTA CLARA, CA (KTSM) – Comin off a disappointing loss to CSU-Northridge that snapped a 21-game winning streak on Monday, New Mexico State will get a chance to bounce back quickly.

On Wednesday, the Aggies announced a showdown with Santa Clara at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif., set to tip off at 3 p.m. MT on New Year’s Eve. As of Wednesday night, it is unknown if the game will be streamed online.

NMSU played for the first time in 27 days in its loss to CSUN, looking solid at times, but appeared to tire down the stretch, before TJ Starks gave the Matadors the lead for good with a three-pointer with less than 20 seconds left in the game.

The Aggies were supposed to play Santa Clara in early December in Santa Cruz, Calif., but the original game was canceled due to cases of COVID-19 within NMSU’s program.

NMSU is 2-1 on the season, with both wins coming against NAIA teams. The game against Santa Clara (6-2) will be just their second against NCAA D-I competition this year. The Aggies are doing their best to live up to expectations from years past.

“We understand that our new players don’t understand that, the lack of urgency and the ‘get it’ factor,” head coach Chris Jans said. “I am a big fan of learning while we win, but unfortunately in this particular situation, we’re going to have to learn a lot while we lose.”

The Aggies hope they can celebrate a win a start and new streak on Thursday against the Broncos.