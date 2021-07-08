New Mexico State rolls out new floor at Pan American Center

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The Pan American Center has a fresh look. New Mexico State unveiling a new floor inside the historic building where the Aggies’ men’s basketball and women’s basketball teams will play their respective home games in 2021-22.

The brand-new court design was a project months in the making. Designed by award-winning NMSU athletics marketing staff member, Randle Dominguez, the court features a newly-painted crimson perimeter with the text “New Mexico State” running along the length of each baseline. Both elements are reminiscent of the design of the Pan American Center court from the late 1980s and early 1990s.

A two-toned staining process was chosen in order to update the court further. A darker chestnut stain spans the majority of the court while a lighter natural pine stain encompasses the area inside each three-point field goal arcs. Inside the traditional paint area, the darker chestnut hue is featured again. The block “NM State” logo no longer appears at center court, replaced instead with the primary Pistol Pete athletics mark. This particular logo became the official logo for New Mexico State in 2007.

New look. Same magic ✨



Watch the iconic parquet floor at the Pan American Center be transformed ⬇️



See you soon Aggie Nation 💯#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/oR8lbbxM6E — NM State Aggies (@NMStateAggies) July 7, 2021

As has been the case since 2002, the floor will retain the name Lou Henson Court, named after the late hall of fame men’s basketball coach. The parquet floor, one of the most distinct features of the court itself, also remains following the redesign.

NMSU volleyball will be the first team to compete on the new floor in September, followed by the men’s and women’s basketball teams in November.