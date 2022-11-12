LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Historically, seasons of four wins or more don’t happen very often at New Mexico State. But under Jerry Kill, the Aggies have already hit the mark in year one.

New Mexico State (4-5) dominated Lamar (1-9) 51-14 on Saturday afternoon at Aggie Memorial Stadium for its third consecutive win and fourth of year in Kill’s first season at the helm.

Including 2022, the Aggies have now won four or more games in a season just three times since 2008. To get it done in Kill’s first season in Las Cruces shows the progress NMSU has made in the last calendar year under the former Minnesota head coach.

As the Aggies transition from an FBS Independent to Conference USA in 2023, it’s a big step in the right direction.

NMSU jumped out to a very quick 7-0 lead just one minute into the game, as Andre Seldon intercepted Michael Chandler and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown. After a Lamar punt, the Aggies wen 54 yards in nine plays and scored again on a Jamoni Jones one-yard touchdown.

Leading 17-0 after one quarter of play, the Aggies didn’t take their foot off the gas pedal in the second quarter. Jones scored his second touchdown of the afternoon from four yards out early in the quarter for a 23-0 lead.

From there, junior quarterback Diego Pavia took control. Pavia found Thomaz Whitford for a five-yard touchdown pass to cap a 13-play, 85-yard drive that took over six minutes off the clock to give NMSU a 30-0 lead.

2 of the best plays from the first half of New Mexico State's rout of Lamar: @diegopavia02 finds Thomaz Whitford on 4th down then does a Lambeau Leap with his boys.



On the next drive, Pavia finds Star Thomas who bowls over a man for a TD. NMSU leads 51-7 late in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/LM4YlCKOCD — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 12, 2022

After another Lamar turnover, Pavia found Star Thomas out of the backfield on a 30-yard touchdown pass that gave the Aggies a 37-0 lead at halftime. For the game, Pavia was 11-16 for 100 yards and two touchdowns and carried eight times for 81 yards.

NMSU would tack on a pair of third quarter touchdowns, first on a rushing score from true freshman Makhilyn Young, then on a Tim Gans rushing score to put the Aggies in front 51-0. Lamar finally found paydirt on a 38-yard run from Hunter Batten late in the third.

New Mexico State will take its three-game winning streak on the road next Saturday to the SEC to play Missouri at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU. The Aggies will get $1.6 million in guaranteed money for playing the game.