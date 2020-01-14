New Mexico State responds to NCAA notice of allegations against assistant basketball coach

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – A New Mexico State assistant basketball coach was named in an NCAA notice of allegations on January 8, stemming from his time at Texas Christian University.

Aggies assistant Corey Barker was fired from TCU in March, 2019, after he was named in an FBI college basketball corruption case. He was then hired by head coach Chris Jans and New Mexico State in September, 2019.

According to a federal indictment, in an incident secretly recorded at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, Barker received $6,000 from former sports agent Christian Dawkins in 2017, in what was an effort by Dawkins to have Barker steer certain players to his agency.

According to court testimony, Barker had second thoughts and quickly returned the money. He was never charged with a crime, but TCU let him go after he was named in the federal report last spring. On Monday, New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia responded to Barker being named in the NCAA’s notice of allegations to TCU.

“New Mexico State was not a part of the notice of allegations that TCU received. We’re certainly aware of them,” Moccia said. “This being an on-going NCAA issue procludes us from having further comment until either the process gets further along, or the process ends.”

Barker also coached under Jans at Bowling Green from 2014 to 2015. Jans had no comment on the ongoing investigation involving Barker when asked by KTSM on Monday.

TCU is the fifth school to receive an NCAA notice of violations related to the federal investigation into college basketball corruption, joining Kansas, Oklahoma State, USC and North Carolina State.

Upon receiving the notice of allegations, the TCU athletic department said in a statement, “TCU has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA enforcement staff specific to former assistant men’s basketball coach Corey Barker. There were no other individuals involved or additional allegations against the university. Per NCAA rules, because there is a pending case, TCU is not permitted to comment further.”

The notice of allegations stems from a federal investigation into Christian Dawkins and former Adidas consultant Merl Code. Both were convicted in federal court of paying bribes to parents and handlers of college basketball players, in hopes of pushing the players to schools sponsored by Adidas. Both are currently appealing those convictions.

Dawkins and Code were also convicted in a separate federal trial of bribing assistant coaches, in hopes that the coaches would steer players towards Dawkins’ agency. They are appealing those convictions, as well.

Moccia said on Monday that Barker is in good standing with New Mexico State, despite his name being brought up in the notice of allegations against TCU.

“I’ve personally loved all of my interactions with Corey,” Moccia said. “He’s certainly been doing this (coaching) for awhile. We’re doing what we need to do from an administrative standpoint and we’ll let the process play out.”