LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State is now just six days away from kicking off the Quick Lane Bowl vs. Bowling Green in Detroit, Mich., on Dec. 26.

The game will be NMSU’s fifth bowl appearance in program history; the Aggies (6-6) are 3-0-1 all-time in bowl games and will look to stay undefeated vs. the Falcons (6-6).

NMSU will leave for Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 22, but the bowl festivities started early this week, after the Aggies’ Tuesday practice.

The Aggies received early Christmas presents, with Under Armour giving every player a new pair of Steph Curry sneakers and a new NMSU travel suit to wear when the Aggies travel to Detroit. NMSU will also receive gifts from the Quick Lane Bowl upon arrival.

A bowl game isn’t where most people would’ve expected the Aggies to be after they started the season 1-5. Head coach Jerry Kill wants his team to soak up the good vibes as much as possible.

“I want them to be as happy as they can be right now because this football team has been through so much this year and in the past,” Kill said. “We couldn’t find a way to win or lose early, we didn’t know how to do that. But they stayed with it, so no matter what happens this will be a special team I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

The Aggies leave for Detroit on Thursday for next Monday’s Quick Lane Bowl vs. Bowling Green, which kicks off at 12:30 p.m. MT on Dec. 26 and will air on ESPN.

KTSM 9 Sports’ Sam Guzman will be traveling to Detroit for the game and will have live reports starting Christmas Day in the Motor City.