New Mexico State releases 2022 football schedule

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State released their 2022 football schedule on Monday, their first under new head coach Jerry Kill, and their last as an FBS Independent.

The Aggies’ 12-game schedule consists of six home games, six road games, which includes three trips to Power Five schools. Aggie Memorial Stadium will serve as the site of Kill’s inaugural game as NMSU’s head coach when Nevada comes to town for a zero week matchup on Saturday, Aug. 27.

“We need Aggie fans everywhere to come out and support our program this fall,” said Kill. “Our team will have a hard hat and lunch pail mentality every time we take the field.”

NMSU will play rivalry games on Saturday, Sept. 10 at UTEP, and Saturday, Oct. 15 against New Mexico in Las Cruces. The Aggies will play two money games in 2022, totaling $3.0 million, at Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 17, and at Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 19. Kill makes the trip back to Minnesota where he led the Gophers from 2011-2015, in what will be a return game from 2013 at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

“With the 2022 season being our last as an FBS Independent, our scheduling goals for future seasons will change,” said Kill. “It is our plan to schedule just a single Power Five program, one FCS opponent and one group of five team for our non-conference schedule. It is also important for us, our program and our state to continue scheduling our rivalry game with New Mexico on an annual basis.”

Kickoff times and broadcast information will be announced at later dates.

