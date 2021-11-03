New Mexico State receives official invitation from Conference USA; NMSU Regents to meet Friday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State’s four-year journey through the college football desert appears to be nearing its end.

According to a report Wednesday afternoon by Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel, NMSU has finally received an official invitation from Conference USA to join the league, alongside fellow FBS Independent Liberty and FCS schools Jacksonville State and Sam Houston.

The last big snag in the process, per Thamel, is a potential entry fee of $2 million for the incoming quartet of teams. That is consistent with what sources told KTSM on Monday – that a potential entry fee could be a detriment in the process for NMSU.

Sources: Conference USA has invited Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston to join the league. The potential of paying a $2 million entrance fee appears to be the last major issue. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 3, 2021

However, there are ways around the entry fees, including the influx of money Conference USA will receive from exit fees from the 11 schools leaving the league. Additionally, the Aggies have long said their top priority is to return to an FBS conference and this is the chance they’ve been waiting for.

Multiple reports earlier this week had the Aggies – as well as Liberty, JSU and Sam Houston – joining as full members of Conference USA, for all sports.

C-USA has officially lost nine of its 14 current members to realignment in the last two weeks; however, Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky are reportedly heading to the MAC, leaving only UTEP, FIU and Louisiana Tech in the league.

Conference USA needs a minimum of eight full members to remain an FBS conference; therefore, even by adding NMSU and the three other universities, at least one more one be needed as an addition in order for the school to remain an FBS league, assuming MTSU and WKU do leave for the MAC. It’s possible the conference would dive once again into the FCS ranks to get 1 or more schools as additions.

On Friday, the New Mexico State Board of Regents will hold a special meeting, where the only agenda item is the, “Consideration of a proposal for an athletic conference change.” NMSU chancellor Dan Arvizu and director of athletics Mario Moccia will be presenting that item, presumably a pitch to the Board to allow NMSU to join Conference USA after Wednesday’s official invitation.

In their policy manual, regents reserve the authority to, “approve changes in conference membership. Such approval is typically given upon recommendation(s) of the Chancellor and the Director of Athletics.” The meeting will be streamed live on Zoom and public comment is expected.

The timeline of NMSU’s Board of Regents meeting would be consistent with reporting from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, that an official announcement of NMSU’s addition to C-USA could come as soon as next week.

All 4 schools have received official invites to C-USA, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Process proceeding as scheduled w/official announcement as soon as next week https://t.co/eA45rEHTgB — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 3, 2021

If NMSU does indeed join Conference USA, it would be in the same conference as rival UTEP for the first time in 60 years, after the Border Conference folded in 1961.