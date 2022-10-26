LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State (2-5, Ind.) is ready for its next task at hand. On Saturday, the Aggies will play Massachusetts (1-6, Ind.) at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass.

The Aggies are coming off a week where they did not play a game. NMSU’s game against San Jose State on Oct. 22 was unexpectedly postponed after the tragic death of Spartans’ running back Camdan McWright. The Aggies are currently looking to either reschedule the SJSU game or find a replacement game.

Even with all the game scheduling madness, the Aggies must move forward.

New Mexico State’s away game at UMass on Saturday will be their first road game since playing at Wisconsin on Sep. 17. The Aggies are 0-3 in away games so far this season. Their away games were not easy ones by no means. NM State played at Minnesota (Sep. 1), at UTEP (Sep. 10), and at Wisconsin (Sep. 17) in their three away games of 2022 so far. The away games have given the Aggies a lot of lessons when it comes to playing on the road. Now, they are ready to use those experiences as they are set to play a struggling UMass team at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

Our away games have been very tough. Very different environments, hostile environments. So, I think that has definitely helped us and prepared us to take some more road trips and get some road wins,” said NM State defensive back Bryce Jackson. “The environments that we played in were a lot more hectic, so I think we’re ready for this.”

NMSU will aim to grab its first away game win in four years. The last time NM State defeated an opponent on the road was in 2018 when they beat UTEP, 27-20 at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

If there was ever a moment to make history, Saturday would be the best chance for the Aggies. UMass is 1-6 on the season and is currently riding a four-game losing streak. NM State head coach Jerry Kill hopes he can guide his team to stealing a W in enemy territory against the Minutemen.

“You got to steal games on the road, and you got to find ways to steal games,” said Kill. “I’ve had some great road teams, but a lot of that has to do with maturity, focus, and all the things because it no matter how far you got to go, you play the game, and everybody has to travel. So, again, it all goes back to the maturity level of what your team like.”

Not only will the Aggies gun for their first road game win since 2018, but they’ll also have the chance to record back-to-back wins in a season for the first time since 2019.

This will be the second all-time meeting in series history between New Mexico State and Massachusetts. The two programs met for the first-time last season at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico on Nov. 27, 2021. The Aggies came away with a 44-27 win.

The Aggies will look to repeat the result when they take on UMass on Saturday, Oct. 29 at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass. Kick off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. MT and the game will air on ESPN3.