PHOENIX (KTSM) – Trailing by as many as 18 points, New Mexico State rallied to within one multiple times in the second half, before losing to Grand Canyon 78-67 on Wednesday night.

With the loss, the Aggies fell to 9-15, 2-10 in WAC play as NMSU remains all alone in last place in the league standings with six games left in the regular season. As it stands now, the Aggies would not qualify for the WAC Tournament if the season ended today.

Xavier Pinson led NMSU with 22 points in the loss, while Doctor Bradley, Quaye Gordon and DeShawndre Washington each chipped in 11 points for the Aggies.

However, four Lopes had at least 12 points, led by Rayshon Harrison’s 18 points, as GCU answered every single NMSU run in the second half with a run of their own. GCU improved to 16-8, 7-4 in WAC play with the win.

NMSU will stay on the road and head to Riverside, Calif., to play Cal Baptist on Saturday at 8 p.m.