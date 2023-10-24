RUSTON, LA. (KTSM) – For the first time in program history, New Mexico State emerged victorious on the road at Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night, rallying for a 27-24 win.

The victory moved the Aggies to 6-3, 4-1 in Conference USA play and was their largest deficit overcome for a win since 2015 at Idaho. It also gave NMSU a four-game winning streak for the first time since 2002.

“We say we’re the ‘hard hat, lunch pail’ group and we definitely did it the hard way,” head coach Jerry Kill said. “Anytime you can win on the road, it’s a great thing. I’m really proud of the way our kids fought back and didn’t lose their composure — we grew up a little bit tonight.”

With the victory, NMSU is now one win away from bowl eligibility. The Aggies must win seven games this season instead of the normal six, because they are playing a 13-game schedule – unless there’s not enough six-win teams to fill the bowls, then the Aggies would get in on a technicality. T

More importantly, though, they also stayed in the thick of the CUSA championship race and control their own destiny for a spot in the title game.

Trailing 16-3 early in the second quarter, the Aggies scored 21 unanswered points to take a third quarter lead, then Ethan Albertson drilled a game-winning 31-yard field goal with 5:16 left to give NMSU the lead, as the Aggies defense held on for the win.

NMSU’s rally began in the second quarter, with a 19-yard Diego Pavia rushing touchdown to get within 16-10 at halftime. Out of the break, the Aggies embarked on arguably their best drive of the season, going 75 yards in 15 plays and taking 8:35 off the clock, eventually scoring to take a 17-16 lead as Pavia found Trent Hudson for an eight-yard touchdown.

On the ensuing LA Tech drive, Hank Bachmeier was sacked and fumbled, which led to a Jamoni Jones one-yard TD two plays later.

LA Tech would rally though, scoring a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie the game at 24-apiece entering the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter turned into a defensive struggle, before NMSU embarked on the game-winning drive, going 81 yards in 10 plays to set up Albertson’s game-winner. NMSU then got a pair of stops to secure the win.

NMSU will now have 11 days off before it returns home to host Middle Tennessee on Nov. 4, where it will be playing for bowl eligibility at 4 p.m. at Aggie Memorial Stadium.