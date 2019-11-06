New Mexico State races past WNMU to open season

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – New Mexico State jumped out to a 16-0 lead to open the game and never looked back in a season-opening 92-46 rout of Western New Mexico on Tuesday night.

Five players scored in double figures for the Aggies, led by Jabari Rice who poured in a career-high 21 points. Senior Trevelin Queen added 14 points and East Carolina transfer Shawn Williams chipped in 10 points in his NM State debut.

The game’s outcome was never in doubt; the Aggies led 52-16 at halftime and were able to empty their bench early.

New Mexico State played and won without guards AJ Harris, Terrell Brown and Clayton Henry, who all missed the opener with injuries. Harris and Henry are expected to miss most of nonconference play; Brown told KTSM on Tuesday that he expects to return for NMSU’s road game at UTEP on November 12.

The Aggies will have a week off to prepare for the Miners. The Battle of I-10 is the next game for both teams, on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center.