New Mexico State QB competition rolls on; Martin plans to pick starter in game week

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – New Mexico State has now held two fall camp scrimmages and the battle for the starting quarterback job is still ongoing.

Weston Eget and Jonah Johnson both showed big improvements in the second scrimmage on Saturday, according to Aggies head coach Doug Martin.

“From the first scrimmage to this scrimmage, I’ve seen our quarterbacks take some big steps forward,” Martin said. “I thought they did a great job.”

Johnson and Eget both threw the ball well, with a pair of touchdowns on deep balls. Johnson, the junior, has been taking care of the football and avoiding turnovers throughout fall camp, something Martin has highlighted multiple times. That is a change from the spring, when he threw three picks in two games.

🎥 𝙁𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙥 𝘿𝙖𝙮 𝟏𝟑 | 🏈



Deep ball was great for the offense today. Johnson/Eget both threw it well while Downs III and Johnson both had a pair of TD catches.



Johnson took the bulk of the reps for the Aggies in their two spring games against Tarleton State and Dixie State.

Johnson took the bulk of the reps for the Aggies in their two spring games against Tarleton State and Dixie State. The redshirt freshman Eget played well in limited action, but injured his foot shortly after leading a touchdown drive against Dixie State.

“Jonah has really taken some huge strides, he’s put the accelerator down,” said Martin. “He’s not turning the ball over and not throwing interceptions. Weston continues to improve too. He reminds me of Tyler Rogers (former NMSU QB that won 2017 Arizona Bowl), one of those risk/reward quarterbacks. He’ll take chances and be rewarded for it, but we need to rein him in so he doesn’t get those interceptions. But, we’re going to need both those guys.”

Both signal callers have been blessed with big arms; Johnson is a bit more mobile than Eget, rushing for a pair of touchdowns in the spring. Whoever wins the job will be tasked with navigating a difficult NMSU schedule.

“Just take care of the ball and make sure I don’t put the team in a bad position,” said Johnson. “Just keep the chains moving is really what I try do.”

“There’s a lot of things we feed off each other with,” said Eget. “Where we differ is our leadership styles. Jonah takes control of the offense and makes plays, I try to be a bit more vocal. I think we both do a good job of keeping everyone locked in up front.”

Martin told KTSM that he likely won’t make a decision on a starting quarterback until the week leading up to NMSU’s opener vs. UTEP on Aug. 28. That gives Eget and Johnson one more week to stand out and win the job.