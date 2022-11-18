LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Riding its first three-game winning streak since 2017, New Mexico State will go on the road to the SEC to face Missouri on Saturday.

The Aggies (4-5) have already secured just their second four-win season since 2008 and are still in the hunt for bowl eligibility with two guaranteed games left on the schedule and perhaps three if NMSU is able to schedule another game for Dec. 3 to replace the postponed Oct. 22 game vs. San Jose State.

They’ve done it in the first season under new head coach Jerry Kill and the Aggies have seemingly gotten better every single week. The trip to face Missouri (4-6) will be NMSU’s toughest since September and they’re 29-point underdogs. NMSU is hopeful that it can keep things close with the Tigers.

A big part of New Mexico State’s last two wins has been the improved quarterback play the Aggies have gotten from Diego Pavia. In wins over UMass and Lamar, Pavia has thrown for over 150 yards in each contest. In those two games, he’s also thrown for four touchdowns and no interceptions, rushing for over 100 total yards.

NMSU will need another strong quarterback performance on Saturday if they are to continue their three-game winning streak. Kickoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. MT in Columbia, Mo. The game can be seen on ESPNU.