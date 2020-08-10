New Mexico State puts football practices on hold after positive COVID-19 test

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – New Mexico State has paused its preseason football practices after a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, KTSM has confirmed.

The news was first reported by Jason Groves of the Las Cruces Sun News.

According to an NMSU official, the player was asymptomatic; his entire position group, along with the position coach, were rapid-tested and all were negative. Still, out of an abundance of caution, the university made the decision to pause workouts and test everyone within the team. Those tests will be conducted Monday and Tuesday.

New Mexico State will not restart to practices until all the results have returned. The Aggies began workouts on Friday and practiced Saturday as well. Sunday’s practice was canceled due to the positive test result.

“The safety and well-being of our student-athletes continues to be our top priority as we navigate through this difficult time,” the university said in a statement.

NMSU’s suspension of practices comes one day after UTEP postponed the start of fall practices due to four cases of COVID-19 within the roster. The Miners’ entire team is currently in quarantine and will be re-tested on Wednesday; when the results are returned, a path forward will be decided.

Both UTEP and New Mexico State have shut down football practices. NMSU official says after the player tested positive, the entire position group/position coach were tested, all were negative. Practices paused, everyone getting tested now out of abundance of caution. https://t.co/CoGT220pGN — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 10, 2020

As of now, New Mexico State’s other athletic programs are still conducting practices. Three New Mexico State football players have opted out of the 2020 season, including star linebacker Rashie Hodge.