New Mexico State postpones football season due to pandemic

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State University (NMSU) has made the difficult decision to postpone its 2020 football season to the spring, director of athletics Mario Moccia confirms to KTSM 9 Sports.

Stadium’s Brett McMurphy was the first to report the news.

New Mexico State postpones fall football season to spring because of COVID player health & safety concerns as well as 14-day quarantine requirement when traveling back into state, sources told @Stadium. Of 130 FBS programs, 54 will not play in fall, while 76 plan to play in fall — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 13, 2020

Moccia citing the health and safety of student-athletes and coaches amid the COVID-19 pandemic as to why the university chose to postpone. In addition, The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) suspending all of NMSU’s other fall sports played a role in suspending football as well, according to Moccia.

WAC Announces Decision to Not Engage in Fall Competition https://t.co/hKE8X4cqnU pic.twitter.com/pU0T6QA3pN — The Western Athletic Conference (@WACsports) August 13, 2020

The decision was reached in conjunction with president John Floros, chancellor Dan Arvizu, and head football coach Doug Martin.

“We are all disappointed not to be playing this fall,” said Martin. “From the few practices we had, it is clear we have a really good team right now. We look forward to getting back to work and planning for the future of this program.”

According to a release sent out by the university, all parties have relied on the knowledge and expertise of both on-campus medical staff and others to arrive at this decision.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said Floros. “It was particularly hard for many of us who like college sports and want to see our Aggies play, but by putting the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes — our coaches and our staff fist — it became an easy decision to make.”



With the Big 10, Pac-12, Mid-American, and Mountain West Conferences — UConn, UMass, Old Dominion, and now NMSU — a total of 53 FBS programs have made decisions to cancel or postpone their 2020 fall football season.

With NMSU being a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, the Aggies’ schedule was down to just four games before the decision was made to postpone the season. The conferences who will play this fall are largely going with conference-only formats, making a full 12-game schedule exceptionally difficult to put together. In addition, the state of New Mexico’s 14-day quarantine order makes playing a football schedule with road games next to impossible.



NMSU will continue to monitor the college football landscape at a regional and national level while exploring the ability to play in the spring of 2021.

The Western Athletic Conference (WAC), NMSU’s conference for non-football athletics, has also announced its decision to suspend fall sports competition in 2020.