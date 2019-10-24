New Mexico State plagued by turnovers during 0-7 start

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The first of two bye weeks has come and gone.

NM State returns to action Saturday, taking on Georgia Southern inside Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. MT on ESPN3.

HOW TO WATCH

The contest will be broadcast on ESPN3 with Greg Talbott (play-by-play), Danny Waugh (analyst) and Amy Zimmer (sideline) on the call.



LISTEN UP

Fans can also listen to every Aggie football game this season via the Aggie Sports Network. NM State Athletics/US Bank Hall of Famer Jack Nixon mans the play-by-play duties, and Cory Lucas provides analysis.



The broadcast can be heard on NM State’s flagship station 99.5 FM KXPZ or on TuneIn. Additional radio affiliates include:



Alamogordo – 103.7 FM KNMZ

Albuquerque – 1150 AM KNMM

Carlsbad – 1240 AM KAMQ

El Paso – 1380 AM KHEY

Gallup – 1230 AM, 94.9 FM KYVA

Las Vegas – 107.1 FM KMDS

GET AFTER THE EAGLES

Georgia Southern leads the all-time series, 4-1, but the Aggies currently hold the upper hand on the Eagles’ home turf.

NM State earned a 35-27 victory when the two teams last met in Statesboro in 2017. Running back Jason Huntley had a career day, running for 85 yards and catching a personal-best 11 passes for 87 yards.

Linebacker Javahn Fergurson recorded double-digit tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and defensive end Cedric Wilcots II logged 1.5 tackles for loss with 1.0 sack.

AMONG THE NATION’S BEST

Aggie quarterback Josh Adkins is one of the nation’s top passers. The redshirt sophomore signal caller ranks fifth in the FBS in completions per game.

1. Anthony Gordon (Wash St.) – 35.1

2. Cole McDonald (Hawaii) – 26.9

3. Kenny Pickett (Pitt) – 25.7

4. Sam Ehlinger (Texas) – 25.3

5. Josh Adkins (NM State) – 24.7

Joe Burrow (LSU) – 24.7

Wideout Tony Nicholson has emerged as Adkins’ favorite target. He is ranked among the national leaders in receptions, tying for 23rd in the country with his team-high 43 catches this season.

Linebacker Javahn Fergurson, meanwhile, is once again among the nation’s best in tackling. The Baton Rouge, La., native, who led the FBS in tackles per game last season, has 76 total tackles through seven games this year, which ranks as seventh most in the country.

He has double-digit tackles in each of the Aggies’ last five games, dating back to San Diego State.

SCOUTING THE EAGLES

Georgia Southern is 3-3 overall and 2-1 in Sun Belt action this season. The Eagles are riding a two-game winning streak after defeating Coastal Carolina, 30-27, in 3OT last weekend inside Allen E. Paulson Stadium.

The Eagles hold an all-time record of 194-41 at Paulson Stadium. The winning percentage of .826 heading into the game is the third best among all current FBS stadiums, trailing only Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium (.833; 270-53-3) and Boise State at Albertson’s Stadium (.828; 269-56).

Quarterback Shai Werts drives the Georgia Southern offense. In his career under center, Werts has rushed for 1,866 yards and 18 touchdowns while throwing for 2,092 yards and 19 scores.

He enters this week’s game with a Georgia Southern school-record streak of 158 passes (the final two passes of 2017, all 116 passes last season and 15 this year) without an interception. He was the only starting quarterback in the FBS not to throw an interception last year.

Behind Werts, Georgia Southern’s rushing attack is one of the best in the country. The Eagles average 236 rushing yards per game, which ranks 16th best in the nation.

The Eagle defense boasts one of the top cornerback duos in the country in Monquavion Brinson and Kindle Vildor. The seniors have combined for 13 career interceptions.