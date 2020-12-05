New Mexico State pauses men’s hoops activities after positive case of COVID-19

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball paused all team activities and canceled two games against Santa Clara and Cal Poly after one player in the Aggies’ Tier 1 group tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced on Saturday.

NM State was made aware of the positive result late Friday night. The positive came in the results from the Aggies’ Thursday (Dec. 3) tests. Everyone within the program has been getting tested three times per week since the beginning of November and the Aggies’ entire Tier One group tested negative on Monday, Nov. 30.

NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia confirmed that it was one Aggies player that tested positive, not a coach or staff member.

On Saturday afternoon after the announcement of the positive case, NMSU began its journey from Santa Cruz, Calif., back to Phoenix, Ariz., where the Aggies are currently staying and practicing due to COVID-19 regulations in the state of New Mexico.

NM State pauses men's basketball activities, games against Santa Clara, Cal Poly canceled. #AggieUp



📰 | https://t.co/5p1HIgZAR8 pic.twitter.com/ZwMwAcb6kn — NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) December 5, 2020

Moccia said that the Aggies are takes two buses back to the Valley of the Sun; one bus for players and staff members that tested negative, and one bus for the positive player and their close contacts on the team.

The Aggies should arrive back in Phoenix early Sunday morning, at which time they will all immediately isolate and get tested again, then await results. A plan for moving forward will be made after the results of the next round of testing.

Update: New Mexico State basketball is loading up on 2 buses now in Santa Cruz to drive back to Phoenix after positive case in Aggies program. 1 bus for positive case/close contacts, 1 for everyone else. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 5, 2020

“Today’s news was disappointing for our program, but we remain committed to protecting the health and safety of everyone in our party,” NMSU head coach Chris Jans said in a statement. “We are following all of the COVID-19 protocols put in place by NM State and the NCAA in order to maintain a safe environment as we prepare to return to Phoenix.”

Supposed to be competing vs. Santa Clara right now 🏀



Instead, beginning a 12 hour ride in multiples 🚌 after having last season shut down in March and relocating our program weeks ago. Better times ahead though! #2020😡 #BeSafe #KeepTrudging pic.twitter.com/xrtGcVqvPO — Chris Jans (@coachchrisjans) December 5, 2020

The Aggies were supposed to play Santa Clara on Saturday afternoon, and Cal Poly on Monday evening, but now neither game will be played. NMSU’s scheduled game at Arizona on Dec. 12 is now also in jeopardy, Moccia said.