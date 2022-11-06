BOULDER, Colo. – The date that has been circled on the calendar for months is finally here. The highly anticipated beginning of the Jody Adams era is finally upon us.



NM State will take on the University of Colorado in a Monday matinee, tipping off at 12:00 p.m. MT. The Aggies look to make a statement against a strong Colorado team, who finished the 2021-22 season with a 22-9 record. The Buffs made an NCAA Tournament appearance, falling to Creighton 84-74 in the first round.



Without an exhibition contest, this will be the first time the new-look NM State squad gets to compete against a true opponent. The last Aggie team to win a season-opener on the road came back in 2015, when the Aggies went to Fargo and took down North Dakota State on November 13.



In their lone exhibition game, Colorado waltzed past Adams State, 75-48.



After one game on the road, NM State will return to Las Cruces on Wednesday night to take on New Mexico Highlands inside the Pan American Center.



News and Notes

The Adams Family

Jody Adams enters her first season as the head coach of NM State. Adams has a history of success throughout Division I basketball, including 185 career wins.



Most notably, Adams led Wichita State for the nine most successful seasons in program history. Before Adams was hired, the Shockers had only one 20-win season in school history and had never made the NCAA Tournament, won a Missouri Valley title, or won the Missouri Valley Tournament tile. Under Adams, Wichita State posted four-straight 20-win seasons and made six-straight postseason appearances from 2009-15.



Coaching Staff

The entire NM State coaching staff is new for the 2022-23 season. Adams brought in Patrick Harrison, Chynna Turner, and Zach Banks as assistant coaches for her first staff in Las Cruces.



Harrison comes to NM State from Kansas City, where he had spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach under now Oklahoma State head coach Jaci Hoyt.



Turner played for Adams at Wichita State before entering the world of coaching. Before coming to NM State, Turner spent four seasons at Gardner-Webb, leading the Bulldogs to 61 wins.



Banks joins the Aggies after serving as an assistant at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Fla. Banks’ time in Florida was capped off with a 2021 NJCCA National Championship and a career record of 128-22 (.853).



Scoring Threats

Soufia Inoussa and Molly Kaiser lead the scoring efforts among NM State returners. Inoussa has poured in 654 points throughout her collegiate career, averaging 8.2 points per game. Kaiser finished second among Aggies in scoring last season, dropping 8.2 points per game.



Taylor Donaldson had the highest single-game scoring effort of any returner, dropping 25 against I-10 rival UTEP.



Power Five

The Aggies’ trip to Boulder marks NM State’s lone contest against a Power Five opponent this season. The Aggies return home to take on New Mexico Highlands on Wednesday evening, with tip-off at 6 p.m. inside the Pan American Center.



Lunchtime Runs

NM State and Colorado will be one of the first games to tip-off across the 2022-23 Division I slate. With the game getting underway at 12 p.m. MT, it will mark the perfect lunch break throughout the work day.



Go ahead and tune in. Aggie basketball is back. Your boss will understand.



Conference Variety

The Aggies will square off with teams from ten different conferences throughout the 2022-23 season.



⁃ Pac-12 (Colorado)

⁃ Ivy League (Yale)

⁃ Summit (Denver)

⁃ Mountain West (New Mexico)

⁃ Conference USA (UTEP)

⁃ West Coast (San Diego)

⁃ Big Sky (Idaho, Portland State)

⁃ Rocky Mountain Athletic – NCAA Division II (New Mexico Highlands)

⁃ Continental Athletic – NAIA (Northern New Mexico)

⁃ WAC (UTRGV, Southern Utah, Utah Valley, Tarleton, Sam Houston, Utah Tech, Grand Canyon, Seattle U, Abilene Christian, California Baptist, UT Arlington, Stephen F. Austin.)



Ms. Worldwide

The Aggies have seven international players on the roster throughout 2022-23. Sabou Gueye and Fama Thiam both hail from Senegal while Nigera (Ene Adams), Sweden ( Soufia Inoussa ), Japan (Moe Shida), New Zealand (Ashlee Strawbridge), and Spain (Lucia Yenes) are all represented as well.



Birthday Shoutout

The Aggies got to celebrate a birthday on the way to Colorado. Sunday, November 6 marks another trip around the sun for forward Fama Thiam.



Frequent Fliers

The Aggies will rack up plenty of travel miles throughout the season. The trip to Boulder marks the first of two trips to Colorado in November for NM State.



NM State will also hit the road for games in New Mexico, Texas, California, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, and Washington during the 22-23 campaign. In addition, the WAC Tournament is held annually in Las Vegas, Nevada – Adding a ninth state to the list.



NCAA Tournament

NM State looks to get back to the NCAA Tournament field for the first time since the 2018-19 season. In the last trip to the postseason, the Aggies fell to Iowa State in the Round of 64.