LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Fresh off a victory over Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl last December, New Mexico State opened spring practices on Tuesday.

In year two under Jerry Kill, the Aggies will move into Conference USA, the first time they’ve played in an FBS conference since 2017 in the Sun Belt. NMSU has been an FBS Independent since 2018.

NMSU has some continuity from its bowl season last fall, including at the quarterback position, where Diego Pavia returns entrenched as the starter. Pavia ended the 2022 campaign red-hot and was a key part of the Quick Lane Bowl victory.

On day one of spring practices, NMSU was looking to implement as much as possible, while also easing new players into the program.

“The kids knew what to do. When I don’t have to get after people, that means we had a pretty good first day,” said Kill. “We repped everybody, we did two huddles, we changed things for practices so we could get everyone looked at.”

NMSU will practice for the next few weeks, before holding the annual spring game on April 20.