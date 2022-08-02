LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – One week into its first fall camp under new head coach Jerry Kill, New Mexico State appears to be on schedule in its build-up to game one vs. Nevada on Aug. 27.

The Aggies are beginning to mold and refine their depth chart for the upcoming season, with offensive coordinator Tim Beck saying on Tuesday that NMSU would begin narrowing it down in about a week.

Until that time, it’s still an open competition at every position, which is just the way Kill said he wanted it before practices began.

“We’re evaluating personnel, who’s going to play hard all the time, those things before we start evaluating football. Then, the first five practices are like everything I’ve been in the last 39 years. There’s ups and downs on both sides of the ball,” Kill said.

At this point in fall camp, it’s still too early to say what unit has the upper hand, but it was the Aggies’ defense that seemed to get the better of the offense on Tuesday. Kill said that the offense had a couple of good days over the weekend.

Nine starters return to NMSU’s defense from 2021 and while the Aggies have brought in a lot of new talent, having a good group to lean on has been important for defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling early in camp.

The Aggies think they will have a dynamic 1-2 punch with Donavan King and Lazarus Williams, two large and agile linebacker/defensive end hybrid players that are comfortable lining up with a hand in the dirt, or upright. That duo was impressive to watch on Tuesday.

Got up to my first New Mexico State practice of fall camp today. Impressed with how the Aggies’ defense looked; they’ve got some nice pieces in the secondary & on the D Line, both new and old. All 3 QBs – Diego Pavia, Gavin Frakes, Weston Eget – rotating in pretty evenly so far. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 2, 2022

“It’s been a pretty good first week. Pretty physical, we’ll have to work on a few things but Coach Dreiling has a beautiful scheme, something new and different,” said King, one of the returners from last year. “(Playing the hybrid spot) is something I’ve always wanted to do, I grew up watching the Von Millers, the DeMarcus Wares, so it’s something I’ve always wanted to do, it’s different from playing a straight D-Ends so its new and different for me.”

As for the offensive side of the football, TCU transfer Ahmonte Watkins and Jamoni Jones continued to impress and receivers Kordell David and Justice Powers also made some nice plays in the 11-on-11 portion of practice.

Kill will continue to keep his decision regarding a starting quarterback close to the vest leading up to the season opener against Nevada. Diego Pavia, Gavin Frakes and Weston Eget all continue to get a similar amount of reps.

“We’re repping four quarterbacks right now and it’s a situation where we’ve got different guys running with the first team. We’ve mixed it up pretty good, you know we’ll see what happens at the end of the day but we’re going to need every quarterback we’ve got,” said Kill.

Elsewhere, New Mexico State finally released game times for five of its six home games on Tuesday. The season opener vs. Nevada still doesn’t have a start time; three of NMSU’s games at Aggie Memorial Stadium will begin at 6 p.m. (Hawaii, FIU, New Mexico); one will get underway at 4 p.m. (San Jose State); and the Senior Day game vs. Lamar will kickoff at 2 p.m.