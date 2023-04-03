LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Tuesday’s baseball game between New Mexico State and New Mexico at Presley Askew Field in Las Cruces, New Mexico has been postponed.

Tomorrow's game against @UNMLoboBaseball has been rescheduled until Tuesday, May 16 due to anticipated high winds.



📰: https://t.co/A5ikjJrx7T#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/96gHeZYS1j — New Mexico State Baseball (@NMStateBaseball) April 3, 2023

The university made the announcement on Monday.

The postponement came because of anticipated weather and high winds on Tuesday night.

It was a decision both athletic departments agreed to, per NMSU.

New Mexico State and New Mexico will now meet on Tuesday, May 16 at 6:00 p.m. MT at Presley Askew Field in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Tickets purchased for the April 4th game will be honored at the newly scheduled contest, per NMSU.

Games scheduled between the Aggies and Lobos for April 4 (Las Cruces) and April 18 (Albuquerque) remain as scheduled. Both games are slated to begin at 6:00 p.m. MT.



NM State will host California Baptist for a three-game series, beginning this Thursday, April 6. Tickets to all three games are still remaining through Ticketmaster or are available for purchase at the Pan American Center Ticket Office.