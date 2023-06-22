LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State will play in the 16th annual Cancun Challenge in Jason Hooten’s first season at the helm of the men’s basketball program, KTSM confirmed on Thursday.

The news was first reported by Rocco Miller. NMSU will join Fresno State, James Madison and Southern Illinois for the tournament in Mexico Nov. 21-22.

NEWS: New Mexico State, James Madison, Fresno State and Southern Illinois will headline the field for the 16th annual Cancun Challenge, sources have confirmed.



Event will be held from November 21-22. More info to come soon.#CollegeBasketball — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) June 22, 2023

It’s some of the first scheduling news for Hooten’s first Aggies roster. The new coach and his staff have also been busy piecing together a brand new team for the 2023-24 season.

NMSU will be moving to Conference USA for the 2023-24 season and therefore loses a pair of non-conference games with UTEP that are now CUSA games.

There’s renewed hope that the rivalry series with New Mexico will get played, after a public back-and-forth in the last few weeks regarding the series.