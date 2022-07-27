LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The New Mexico State men’s basketball team is ready to embark on its foreign tour to the Bahamas this weekend.

The tour is scheduled for July 30-Aug. 6 to Nassau. First-year head coach Greg Heiar and his new roster of players will play four games while in the Caribbean, against the Bahamian national “A” team, the “B” team and a pair of local Bahamian club teams.

Teams around the nation are permitted by the NCAA to take trips overseas to play games every four years. The Aggies went to Spain in 2018 under former head coach Chris Jans.

It will be an opportunity for NMSU’s roster to gel together, after Heiar brought in a bevy of new players from around the nation.

“We’re going to play some real competition over there so we’re going to find out a lot about the competitiveness of the guys,” said Heiar. “It’s a great opportunity for us to go over there and hang out and spend a lot of quality time together.”

Heiar said he wasn’t sure if Indiana Pacers guard and Bahamas native Buddy Hield would be playing against the Aggies for the Bahamian National Team, as they gear up for FIBA international play. If he does, it will be a fabulous way for NMSU to prepare for its season.

There will also be plenty of time for the Aggies to relax on the beach and experience the Bahamas. Heiar said plenty of excursions are on the docket during the week-long trip.