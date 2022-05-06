LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico State men’s basketball team will embark on a foreign tour to the Bahamas this summer for a series of games.

The tour is scheduled for July 30-Aug. 6. First-year head coach Greg Heiar and his new roster of players will play four games while in the Caribbean, against the Bahamian national team, two other foreign teams and a local Bahamian team.

Teams around the nation are permitted by the NCAA to take trips overseas to play games every four years. The Aggies went to Spain in 2018 under former head coach Chris Jans.

It will be an opportunity for NMSU’s roster to gel together, after Heiar brought in a bevy of new players from around the nation. The Aggies added another new player on Friday, as well.

New Mexico State officially signed Jaden Alexander, a high school recruit from California. A 6’4 guard, Alexander played his final high school season at Scotland Campus, a perennial national powerhouse in Pennsylvania. He is the 14th member of the roster for 2022-23, meaning the Aggies will likely have to redshirt players next fall.