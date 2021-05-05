New Mexico State men’s golf earns 12-seed in NCAA Albuquerque Regional

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – After capturing their first Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tournament title in a little over a half-decade, the New Mexico State men’s golf team found out its destination for the 2021 NCAA Regional on Wednesday afternoon.

In an announcement made on The Golf Channel, NM State was chosen as the 12th seed at the Albuquerque, N.M., regional of the 2021 NCAA Regional round.

From Monday, May 17 through Wednesday, May 19, the Aggies will be one of 14 teams competing at The Championship Golf Course on the campus of the University of New Mexico. The teams competing in Albuquerque will be (in order of seed) Oklahoma, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, New Mexico, Stanford, Oregon State, Boise State, South Carolina, Nevada, San Diego, NM State, Oakland and Prairie View A&M.

NM State is making its first appearance in an NCAA Regional Tournament since 2015 and its 15th NCAA Regional appearance in the history of the program. The Aggies will play 18 holes each day for a three-day total of 54 holes.

At the conclusion of the three-day event, the five lowest-shooting teams and the lowest-shooting individual not from that group of five teams will move on to the NCAA Championships which will take place at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., from Friday, May 28 through Wednesday, June 2.